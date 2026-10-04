Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper Carted Off With Achilles Injury

Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper was carted off with a left leg injury on Sunday, and Dr. David Chao said it appeared to be a left Achilles injury; the team confirmed it soon after.
Cooper, 24, was a two-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Packers selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
He is in the third year of a four-year, $8,598,920 rookie contract that includes a $3,073,760 signing bonus.
In 2026, Cooper has appeared in four games and recorded 18 tackles, three sacks, and one interception.
We will have more on Cooper as it becomes available.
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