Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper Carted Off With Achilles Injury

Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper was carted off with a left leg injury on Sunday, and Dr. David Chao said it appeared to be a left Achilles injury; the team confirmed it soon after.

Cooper, 24, was a two-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Packers selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $8,598,920 rookie contract that includes a $3,073,760 signing bonus.

In 2026, Cooper has appeared in four games and recorded 18 tackles, three sacks, and one interception.

We will have more on Cooper as it becomes available.