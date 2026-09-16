Patriots Hosted G Xavier Newman-Johnson For Visit

The New England Patriots hosted G Xavier Newman-Johnson for a visit on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Newman-Johnson, 26, went undrafted out of Baylor in the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Titans.

After making the team’s final roster along with his NFL debut, Newman-Johnson was waived by the Titans and caught on with the Jets soon after.

He bounced on and off the practice squad for the past few seasons and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2025 season. Newman-Johnson returned again in 2026 and was signed to the practice squad to start the season before being released.

In 2025, Newman-Johnson appeared in five games for the Jets with no starts.