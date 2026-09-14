Patriots Hosted Five Players Including QB Connor Bazelak

The New England Patriots officially brought in five free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to the NFL Transactions report.

Here’s the full list of tryouts:

QB Connor Bazelak WR Chandler Brayboy WR Isaiah Hodgins WR Bryce Oliver WR Tahj Washington

Bazelak, 25, spent his first three seasons at Missouri and made 20 starts before transferring to Indiana for the 2022 season. After one year with the Hoosiers, Bazelak transferred to Bowling Green and remained there for his final three years.

Bazelak went undrafted this past April before signing with the Buccaneers. He was eventually waived and added to their practice squad before just recently being cut loose.

In his collegiate career, Bazelak appeared in 58 games and made 53 starts over six seasons. He completed 63 percent of passes for 12,349 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. He also added 223 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.