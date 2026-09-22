Falcons Signing CB Robert Longerbeam Off Eagles PS

According to Mike Garafolo, the Falcons are signing CB Robert Longerbeam off the Eagles’ practice squad.

Atlanta’s been hit with some injuries at corner and Longerbeam will give them extra depth. He must be on the roster at least three games.

Longerbeam, 25, played five years at Rutgers and was twice named honorable mention All-Big 10. The Ravens selected him with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.374 milllion rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $174,280. However, he spent his rookie season on injured reserve and was waived coming out of the preseason this past August.

The Eagles signed Longerbeam to their practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.