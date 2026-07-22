Jimmy Garoppolo Considered Retirement, Open To Playing In Right Situation

Former Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo considered retirement prior to this upcoming season but is open to returning for the right situation, according to Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo added that nothing is imminent but he could be an option for a team in need of a veteran quarterback whether that’s a bridge or backup.

Los Angeles drafted rookie QB Ty Simpson in the first round of the 2026 draft, while the team hasn’t ruled out bringing Garoppolo back, they also have QB Stetson Bennett on the roster and the room looks crowded at the moment.

Garoppolo, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders but wound up being cut by the team.

Garoppolo joined the Rams in 2024 and was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, serving a two-game suspension. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

In 2024, Garoppolo appeared in one game for the Rams and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

We’ll have more on Garoppolo as the news is available.