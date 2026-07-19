NFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Mike Macdonald, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers fought through adversity all season last year en route to a 12-5 record and a playoff win on the road despite numerous significant injuries. Former 49ers DC and new Titans HC Robert Saleh reflected on last year’s run, praising everyone in the organization from the top down.

“The resiliency of the organization and the players, the locker room, Kyle [Shanahan], John [Lynch],” Saleh said, via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. “There were so many different times last year where all of us could have just said, ‘Screw it, it’s over.'”

Saleh admired everyone’s resiliency, especially all the depth players who filled in for a few games and helped keep them afloat as they lost more contributors.

“And, you know, credit to the Tatum Bethunes and all the different players that had to step up through all the injuries and grind and take extra reps and, you know, [Marques] Sigle stepping in for 5 games before, Malik [Mustapha] came back. So just all the way up and down the roster, all the youth that got so much learning experience, but, you know, it was a really, really cool year in terms of resiliency. And again, credit to Kyle and just the way he operates … with his messaging and all that.”

Rams

Jeremy Fowler‘s rankings of the league’s top quarterbacks saw Matthew Stafford listed at No. 3: “Nobody played better than him last year, and it wasn’t even close,” an NFL head coach said. “Stafford and McVay are now the best quarterback-coach duo in the league.”

listed at No. 3: “Nobody played better than him last year, and it wasn’t even close,” an NFL head coach said. “Stafford and McVay are now the best quarterback-coach duo in the league.” Some were hesitant to rank him higher due to his partnership with HC Sean McVay : “The system helps him,” an NFL coordinator said. “He has an elite offensive coach and elite weapons. He’s great, don’t get me wrong. He has advantages that some of the other quarterbacks don’t have.”

: “The system helps him,” an NFL coordinator said. “He has an elite offensive coach and elite weapons. He’s great, don’t get me wrong. He has advantages that some of the other quarterbacks don’t have.” Fowler‘s list of top running backs gave an honorable mention to Rams RB Kyren Williams from an NFL defensive coordinator: “Really underrated. Productive, tough as s—, runs hard, brings the juice, has improved as a pass catcher, and is really good in protection. Just doesn’t have the high-end traits of some of the others.”

from an NFL defensive coordinator: “Really underrated. Productive, tough as s—, runs hard, brings the juice, has improved as a pass catcher, and is really good in protection. Just doesn’t have the high-end traits of some of the others.” Not surprisingly, Fowler listed DE Myles Garrett at the top of the pass rushers: “He doesn’t get enough credit for just how powerful he is and how you feel that up close,” an NFL coordinator said. “Everyone talks about Aaron Donald ‘s power, but Myles is just as strong. He’s seen every type of help an offense can give — slide to him, chips from tight ends and running backs, only run plays away from him — and he has a game plan or counter for all of it. From a mental standpoint, it’s really impressive. His ability to feel and navigate at the line without much wasted movement is elite.”

at the top of the pass rushers: “He doesn’t get enough credit for just how powerful he is and how you feel that up close,” an NFL coordinator said. “Everyone talks about ‘s power, but Myles is just as strong. He’s seen every type of help an offense can give — slide to him, chips from tight ends and running backs, only run plays away from him — and he has a game plan or counter for all of it. From a mental standpoint, it’s really impressive. His ability to feel and navigate at the line without much wasted movement is elite.” At cornerback, Trent McDuffie is still among the league’s best, coming over from Kansas City: “One of the top coverage corners in the league,” an NFC scout said. “He can cover in the perimeter or the slot, can play man or zone, can pressure the quarterback, can play Cover 2 well, and can jam and re-route. [He] has plus zone vision. Outstanding open-field tackler, and he’s always in position to make a play. You’re going to have to beat him because he won’t beat himself.”

is still among the league’s best, coming over from Kansas City: “One of the top coverage corners in the league,” an NFC scout said. “He can cover in the perimeter or the slot, can play man or zone, can pressure the quarterback, can play Cover 2 well, and can jam and re-route. [He] has plus zone vision. Outstanding open-field tackler, and he’s always in position to make a play. You’re going to have to beat him because he won’t beat himself.” Rams WR Puka Nacua came in as the fourth-best receiver in the same poll: “Strong hands, contact balance, ability to block in the run game, run after the catch, run through the catch, can go get it, can play any spot,” an NFL coordinator said. “Complete receiver. Him and Chase are the hardest to tackle.” (Fowler)

came in as the fourth-best receiver in the same poll: “Strong hands, contact balance, ability to block in the run game, run after the catch, run through the catch, can go get it, can play any spot,” an NFL coordinator said. “Complete receiver. Him and Chase are the hardest to tackle.” (Fowler) Los Angeles WR Davante Adams ranked 10th on this same list: “His instincts and route running are still there even as his athletic traits have declined,” an NFC exec said. “He just knows how to get open.” (Fowler)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald assured reporters that he doesn’t care about DE Myles Garrett joining the division this offseason or any other moves in the NFC West, and that he is only focused on what is happening in-house.

“Yeah, I don’t care,” Macdonald said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “Don’t care. If you start worrying about what everybody else is doing, it’s just mentally taxing. It’s so much easier if you don’t. Let’s just worry about the Seahawks and being the best version of ourselves and getting better every day.”