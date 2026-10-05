Cardinals LT Paris Johnson Out For Season

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur announced Monday that starting LT Paris Johnson suffered a season-ending bicep tear during Sunday’s game and will subsequently miss the remainder of the season.

Johnson attempted to play through the injury before being taken out of the game.

You can expect the Cardinals to place Johnson on injured reserve in the coming days.

Johnson, 24, moved from right guard to left tackle in 2022 and was a consensus All-American in his final season at Ohio State. The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year, $30,359,563 contract that included a $19,079,682 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the 2027 season, which the team exercised.

In 2026, Johnson has appeared in four games for the Cardinals, making four starts for them at left tackle.

We will have more on Johnson as it becomes available.