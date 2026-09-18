Vikings QB Kyler Murray Ruled Out For Week 2, Carson Wentz To Start

The Minnesota Vikings officially ruled out QB Kyler Murray (concussion) and WR Jauan Jennings (personal) for Week 2.

Final #Vikings Week 2 injury report OUT: WR Jauan Jennings (not injury related – personal) and QB Kyler Murray (concussion) QUESTIONABLE: T Brian O'Neill (knee) pic.twitter.com/ydXi8yVpHl — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 18, 2026

This means Carson Wentz will get his first start of the season.

Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell said he anticipates Murray clearing the league’s concussion protocol next week, per Kevin Seifert.

Murray left the season-opener against the Packers after a hit to the head in the first quarter caused a concussion. He walked off the field under his own power but went straight into the locker room for evaluation and was replaced by Wentz.

Murray, 29, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

He signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray then signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022. He then signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this past offseason after the Cardinals released him.

In 2025, Murray appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.