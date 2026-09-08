La Canfora: Vikings Could Seek Conditional Pick To Trade J.J. McCarthy

According to Jason La Canfora, the Vikings are expected to seek playing time conditions on a pick coming back in any potential trade involving QB J.J. McCarthy.

That would be a logical way for Minnesota to hedge its bets if it moved on from a young passer, as the Vikings are undoubtedly well aware of the perception after letting Sam Darnold walk for nothing.

La Canfora’s sources in other front offices have maintained for a while that McCarthy is not long for Minnesota after losing the starting job to Kyler Murray. The former first-rounder’s place as the backup is even in doubt given an ankle sprain late in the preseason that went from no big deal to a “multi-week injury.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell has been consistent with his public messaging that he wants to keep working with McCarthy. However, O’Connell’s relationship with McCarthy has been under the microscope, with rumors persisting that former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was more invested in the pick than O’Connell, something the coach actually addressed specifically at one point this month.

Murray is only under contract for this season and has a no-tag clause, while McCarthy has one more year left on his rookie deal in 2027. If the Vikings traded McCarthy, they would get back dramatically less than the top-10 pick they invested to draft him, perhaps a fourth-rounder at best.

It’s also possible McCarthy could push for a trade and a fresh start, which is another wrinkle to consider in this situation.

McCarthy, 23, led Michigan to a national championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that included a $12,714,396 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on McCarthy as the news becomes available.