Chargers Made Four Roster Moves

The Chargers announced four roster moves ahead of Week 3, placing G Trey Pipkins on injured reserve and signing QB DJ Uiagalelei to the active roster.

LA also elevated TE Patrick Herbert and LB Caleb Murphy from the practice squad.

Pipkins, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019 out of Sioux Falls. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,397,072 rookie contract, including an $877,072 signing bonus.

Pipkins was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a three-year contract with the Chargers back in 2023.

In 2026, Pipkins has appeared in one game for the Chargers.