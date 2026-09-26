Saints Elevate Two Receivers For Week 3

The New Orleans Saints announced Saturday that they’ve officially elevated wide receivers Kevin Austin Jr. and Jalen Moreno-Cropper to their active roster for tomorrow’s contest against the Raiders.

Austin Jr, 26, originally went undrafted out of Notre Dame back in 2022. He caught on with the Jaguars and was among their final roster cuts, then returned to the practice squad. He signed a reserve/futures deal with the team back in January of 2023 but wound up being waived in August of that year.

Austin Jr. then signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in January 2024 and went on to win the UFL Championship with the team. He then joined the Saints that same year and has been with the team since.

In 2026, Austin has appeared in two games for the Saints and caught one pass for seven yards receiving.