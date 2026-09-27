Raiders WR Jack Bech Heading To Injured Reserve With Broken Forearm

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Raiders WR Jack Bech suffered a broken forearm during Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Unfortunately, this means Bech will be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.

Fractures are typically 6-8 weeks for a full recovery.

Bech, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 54th-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of Lafayette, Louisiana. He committed to LSU and transferred to TCU after two seasons.

He earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors in 2024. The Raiders used the No. 58 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Bech. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,553,362 contract with a $2,133,352 signing bonus.

Entering today’s game, Bech had appeared in two games and caught five passes for 48 yards receiving and a touchdown.