Saints WR Jordyn Tyson Still Considered Weeks Away From Return

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Saints first-round WR Jordyn Tyson is still considered to be weeks away from returning to game action with his hamstring injury.

Schefter notes Tyson is making progress and feeling good, but the team is taking a long-term approach with their rookie wideout.

Per Schefter, Tyson isn’t set to return until Week 7 at the earliest, which could get complicated because the team is scheduled to play in Paris that week with a bye the following week. Because of this, it could make more sense for Tyson to wait to return until Week 9 at home against the Browns.

Tyson suffered a hamstring injury in camp that was different from his last hamstring injury in the spring, but it was still expected to sideline the rookie for around two months.

Tyson, 22, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class and committed to play for Colorado before transferring to Arizona State following his freshman year. He was named the Big 12 newcomer of the year in 2024 and earned first-team all Big-12 honors in 2024 and 2025.

He signed a four-year, $32,491,822 rookie contract that includes a $20,090,416 signing bonus and a fifth-year option in 2030.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Tyson as the third-best receiver in the class with a first- to second-round grade.

Throughout his college career, Tyson appeared in 33 games and caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Tyson as the news becomes available.