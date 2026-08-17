Saints Rookie WR Jordyn Tyson Expected To Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury

Saints rookie WR Jordyn Tyson is expected to miss roughly two months with a hamstring injury, according to Mike Garafolo.

This is a different hamstring than Tyson injured in the Spring.

Saints HC Kellen Moore recently said that this is not a recurring issue happened when Tyson was pushed from behind.

Nick Underhill added that the team will continue to monitor Tyson’s progress and a start on injured reserve is a possibility.

Tyson, 21, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class and committed to play for Colorado before transferring to Arizona State following his freshman year. He was named the Big 12 newcomer of the year in 2024 and earned first-team all Big-12 honors in 2024 and 2025.

He signed a four-year, $32,491,822 rookie contract that includes a $20,090,416 signing bonus and a fifth-year option in 2030.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Tyson as the third-best receiver in the class with a first- to second-round grade.

Throughout his college career, Tyson appeared in 33 games and caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns.