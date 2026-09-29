Saints Host Veteran OL Cornelius Lucas & Cody Ford

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Saints held free agent veteran offensive linemen for workouts on Tuesday, including Cornelius Lucas and Cody Ford.

It’s worth noting Saints LT Kelvin Banks is dealing with an injury.

Lucas, 35, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first three years in the NFL and finished playing out his three-year, $1,550,000 contract with the Lions.

Lucas returned to the Lions on a restricted deal for the 2017 season, but was among the team’s final roster cuts. The Rams signed him to a contract a few weeks into the regular season and brought him back on a new deal in 2018.

Unfortunately, Lucas wound up being among the Rams’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he was on and off of the Saints’ roster before eventually joining the Bears in 2019. Washington signed him to a two-year deal the following offseason.

Lucas signed another two-year deal in 2022 with the Commanders and signed a two-year deal with Cleveland ahead of the 2025 season but was let go before the start of the 2026 league year.

In 2025, Lucas appeared in 10 games for the Browns and made five starts.

Ford, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.5 million contract and made a base salary of $1.5 million for the 2022 season.

The Bills traded Ford to the Cardinals for a 2023 fifth-round pick, and he was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Bengals.

Ford re-signed with the Bengals on a one-year deal on March 9th of 2024, and re-signed with them on a two-year deal exactly one year later. Cincinnati then let Ford go during camp this year.

In 2025, Ford appeared in 17 games for the Bengals.