49ers WR De’Zhaun Stribling Out At Least A Month With Ankle Sprain

According to Ian Rapoport, 49ers second-round WR De’Zhaun Stribling has a deltoid sprain in his ankle and will miss at least a month of action.

Rapoport adds Stribling is still working through his medical options, and surgery is on the table to address the injury.

The promising rookie exited early in Thursday’s Australia matchup against the Rams, a blemish on an otherwise great day for the 49ers. He’ll likely end up on injured reserve for at least a portion of the remainder of the season.

Stribling, 23, was a five-year starter in college. He began his college career at Washington State before transferring to Oklahoma State and Ole Miss where he finished his five-year college career.

The 49ers traded up to draft him with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a a four-year, $13,526,344 rookie contract that includes a $6,297,340 signing bonus.

In total, Stribling appeared in 56 games and made 55 starts, catching 216 passes for 2,964 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Stribling as the news is available.