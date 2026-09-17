Deshaun Watson Could Be Benched For Shedeur Sanders By Week 3?

Browns QB Deshaun Watson is set to start again in Week 2 after beating Shedeur Sanders during camp, despite a rough beginning to the year in Week 1 against Jacksonville.

Per Jason La Canfora, execs around the league believe Watson will be benched in favor of Sanders by the team’s home opener in Week 3.

La Canfora does feel it would be a bit quick to make the switch now for Sunday’s contest at Tampa Bay, but the potential scene the following week is likely to be filled with boos in front of the home crowd after Watson’s comments in the preseason.

One agent who is close to a client on the Browns thinks some players on the team are already over the drama from the situation.

“The guys in that locker room aren’t stupid,” the agent said. “They can see through what’s going on there.”

Sanders, 24, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado for the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round, and he signed a four-year, $4.647 million rookie contract that included a $447,380 signing bonus.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in eight games and completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown and 169 yards on 21 attempts.

Watson, 30, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating more than two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

Watson was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as part of the trade. The deal runs through 2026 and includes base salaries of $46 million in each of the final two seasons.

In 2024, Watson appeared in seven games for the Browns and completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 31 carries for 148 yards and another score.

In 2026, Watson has appeared in one game for the Browns and completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He’s also rushed six times for 38 yards.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ QB situation as the news becomes available.