AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Cashius Howell, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DE Cashius Howell enters his rookie season after being a second-round pick in this year’s draft. Cincinnati DE Shemar Stewart was Howell’s teammate in 2024 at Texas A&M and said the rookie must prepare for a long NFL season.

“It’s a long year,” Stewart said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “It’s not like college. It’s definitely a lot harder on your body. You’re going to be mentally and physically tired because rookies just have a lot more things to do on your plate.”

Howell feels prepared for the professional game and ready for whatever comes his way.

“I thank God in advance for whatever he has in store for me,” Howell said. “Whatever that may be, I’m prepared for it. But I feel like it will be good.”

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he is dealing with tightness in his back but will still play in Week 2 against the Texans, per Kelsey Conway.

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson completed 16 of 22 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown, and an interception in their Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. Watson reflected on throwing a pick, saying he’s not dwelling on making a bad play.

“Bad plays are going to happen all the time. Look all around the league, everyone throws interceptions, everyone makes bad plays. You got to give the defense credit,” Watson said, via BrownsWire.

The Browns are coming off a disappointing 34-10 loss to the Jaguars in Week 1, and Watson was asked how important it is for him to perform well to solidify himself as their starter, responding that he doesn’t pay attention to media skepticism: “I think all that is for the media. I think the media has this expectation that I’m supposed to throw 400 yards and 5 touchdowns every week. Until that happens, I guess it’s going to be the same situation. My job is to make sure I’m playing well so that we can get a win and keep moving forward.” (Daniel Oyefusi)

Browns HC Todd Monken was also questioned about whether Watson needs a big game to retain the starting job, saying he thinks the veteran quarterback had good moments in Week 1: “I wouldn’t say that. I always expect our players to play well. I wouldn’t put them out there if I didn’t. And there were moments last Sunday he did. And some he didn’t… Our guys played hard. We couldn’t stop the bleeding. It happens sometimes.” (Zac Jackson)

was also questioned about whether Watson needs a big game to retain the starting job, saying he thinks the veteran quarterback had good moments in Week 1: “I wouldn’t say that. I always expect our players to play well. I wouldn’t put them out there if I didn’t. And there were moments last Sunday he did. And some he didn’t… Our guys played hard. We couldn’t stop the bleeding. It happens sometimes.” (Zac Jackson) Monken said third-round OL Austin Barber played well enough in Week 1 to continue starting at right guard even if Teven Jenkins (back) returns in time for Sunday’s game, per Zac Jackson.

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter said CB T.J. Tampa (knee) is expected to miss time, and they are determining whether he’ll need to go on injured reserve, per Jeff Zrebiec.