Commanders Rule Out Two Players For Week 2

Commanders HC Dan Quinn announced they’ve ruled out TE Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) and LB Frankie Luvu (groin) from Week 2, per Nicki Jhabvala.

Luvu suffered a minor groin strain in Week 1, and his status for Sunday’s game was considered uncertain throughout the week.

Luvu, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2018 before securing a tryout with the Jets. He signed on with New York and bounced on and off of their roster his first few seasons.

The Jets re-signed Luvu to an exclusive rights contract in 2020, but declined to tender him as a restricted free agent in 2021. He later signed on with the Panthers and eventually agreed to a two-year, $9 million extension back in 2022.

Luvu was testing the open market last year when he agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal with the Commanders.

In 2026, Luvu has appeared in one game and recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.

Okonkwo, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He finished up a four-year, $4,164,336 rookie deal and made a base salary of $3,406,000 in 2025.

The Commanders signed him to a three-year deal worth up to $30 million back in May.

In 2026, Okonkwo has appeared in one game and recorded two receptions for 16 yards (8.0 YPC).