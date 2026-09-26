Steelers Announce Four Moves, Sign RB Travis Homer To Active Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they’ve placed OL Gennings Dunker on injuired reserve and signed RB Travis Homer to their active roster.

The Steelers also called up DB Doneiko Slaughter and RB Lew Nichols for Sunday’s game.

Homer, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $965,000 for the 2022 season.

Homer was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year deal with the Bears in 2023. He then re-signed with Chicago on a one-year deal for 2025.

The Steelers signed him to a contract this past March.

In 2026, Homer has appeared one game for the Steelers and rushed for 16 yards on two carries and no touchdowns.