Buccaneers Rule Out Four Players For Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially ruled out QB Baker Mayfield, OLB Rueben Bain, TE Ko Kieft, and CB Benjamin Morrison for Week 4 against the Packers.

It was reported this week that Mayfield’s MRI showed no additional damage to his dislocated right thumb, and he was likely to miss some time.

Per Greg Auman, Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles confirmed Mayfield will miss at least three weeks with the thumb injury.

Tampa Bay UDFA QB Jalon Daniels is in line to get his first career start among options currently on the roster.

Mayfield, 31, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season, and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

Tampa Bay added $30 million in guarantees to Mayfield’s contract for the 2026 season.

In 2026, Mayfield has appeared in three games and completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 615 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.