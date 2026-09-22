Bears QB Tyson Bagent In Concussion Protocol

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Bears QB Tyson Bagent is in the league’s concussion protocol.

Chicago QB Caleb Williams is likely to miss Week 3 on Monday night against the Eagles with a hamstring injury, and now Bagent’s status is also in question as he goes through the concussion protocol.

Should Williams and Bagent both be unable to go, Case Keenum would be the likely Week 3 starter for the Bears.

Bagent, 26, was a five-year starter at Shepherd University. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and won the backup job coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Bagent appeared in three games for the Bears and completed three of four passes for 47 yards. He also rushed twice for seven yards.

We’ll have more on the Bears’ QB situation as the news becomes available.