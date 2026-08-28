Thanks for checking out NFLTR’s 2026 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker. We’ll have updates posted as moves are reported and announced leading up to the deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, so be sure to check back for the latest moves.

This year, NFL teams will only have one round of roster cuts with final cuts being made on August 30.

*The cuts listed below are as of August 28.

49ers

RB Patrick Taylor

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Browns

DB Tre Avery DB Tyler Hall T Tyre Phillips TE Jack Stoll TE Drew Biber T Jeremiah Byers P Nik Constantinou DB Chris Edmonds DB Nate Evans DT Coziah Izzard NT Patrick Jenkins DB Jeremiah McClendon T Izavion Miller DE Jamil Muhammad WR Ben Patterson TE Jermaine Terry

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

WR Caullin Lacy

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings