Thanks for checking out NFLTR’s 2026 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker. We’ll have updates posted as moves are reported and announced leading up to the deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, so be sure to check back for the latest moves.
This year, NFL teams will only have one round of roster cuts with final cuts being made on August 30.
*The cuts listed below are as of August 28.
49ers
- RB Patrick Taylor
Bears
Bengals
Bills
Broncos
Browns
- DB Tre Avery
- DB Tyler Hall
- T Tyre Phillips
- TE Jack Stoll
- TE Drew Biber
- T Jeremiah Byers
- P Nik Constantinou
- DB Chris Edmonds
- DB Nate Evans
- DT Coziah Izzard
- NT Patrick Jenkins
- DB Jeremiah McClendon
- T Izavion Miller
- DE Jamil Muhammad
- WR Ben Patterson
- TE Jermaine Terry
Buccaneers
Cardinals
Chargers
Chiefs
Colts
Commanders
Cowboys
Dolphins
Eagles
Falcons
Giants
Jaguars
Jets
- WR Caullin Lacy
Lions
Packers
Panthers
Patriots
Raiders
Rams
Ravens
Saints
Seahawks
Steelers
Texans
Titans
Vikings
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