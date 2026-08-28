2026 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker

By
Nate Bouda
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Thanks for checking out NFLTR’s 2026 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker. We’ll have updates posted as moves are reported and announced leading up to the deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, so be sure to check back for the latest moves.

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This year, NFL teams will only have one round of roster cuts with final cuts being made on August 30.

*The cuts listed below are as of August 28.

49ers 

  1. RB Patrick Taylor

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos 

Browns

  1. DB Tre Avery
  2. DB Tyler Hall
  3. T Tyre Phillips
  4. TE Jack Stoll
  5. TE Drew Biber
  6. T Jeremiah Byers
  7. P Nik Constantinou
  8. DB Chris Edmonds
  9. DB Nate Evans
  10. DT Coziah Izzard
  11. NT Patrick Jenkins
  12. DB Jeremiah McClendon
  13. T Izavion Miller
  14. DE Jamil Muhammad
  15. WR Ben Patterson
  16. TE Jermaine Terry

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars 

Jets

  1. WR Caullin Lacy

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots 

Raiders

Rams 

Ravens 

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

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