Cardinals CB Will Johnson Could Miss Rest Of Season

Cardinals CB Will Johnson suffered a neck injury in Week 2 against the Seahawks, which will sideline him for at least the near future.

Speaking on Monday, Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur said it’s possible Johnson could miss the rest of the season.

“Potentially could miss the whole season,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “It sucks for him.”

“We had a deep corner room, and here we are. You’re sick for Will, the person over the the player. But it’s ball, and we move on. [Starling Thomas] has played a lot of football here.”

Johnson, 23, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned freshman All-American honors in 2022, first-team All-American and first-team All-Big 10 in 2023, and second-team all-conference honors in 2024.

The Cardinals used the No. 47 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Johnson. He signed a four-year, $9,410,768 contract with a $3,484,196 signing bonus.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and recorded 37 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 10 passes defended and a forced fumble.

In 2026, Johnson has appeared in two games for the Cardinals and recorded eight total tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defended.

We’ll have more on Johnson as the news becomes available.