NFC Notes: Sam Darnold Injury, Myles Garrett Injury, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love helped his new team scout his former teammate, sharing information on Seahawks RB Jadarian Price, with whom he shared a backfield at Notre Dame.

“They’ve been asking me stuff like, What are some of his weaknesses? Stuff like that,” Love said, via Pro Football Talk. “J doesn’t have many weaknesses. If you can get him you got to get him. Once he gets the ball, he gets rolling. It’s hard to stop him. He’s real fast. . . . You’ve got to get him early. I think very highly of JD, so I don’t really know what to say. Got to get him. Get him before he gets rolling.”

“It will be a little different,” Love continued. “I played with JD for three years at Notre Dame. He was my teammate. He’s not going to be my teammate this upcoming game. He’s still my brother at the end of the day, but we’re preparing to go to war, so it’s going to be him against my D and my offense against his D. I’m excited to see him. I haven’t talked to him in a minute. It will be good to compete against him and then after the game, talk to him and see how he’s doing.”

“This is the place where I’m at, these are the people I’m with right now, that I’ve been building bonds with,” Love noted when asked if he would choose his team over Price. “Me and JD have a bond off the field. Not on the field because we’re playing against each other. I would take my team over JD because it’s my team. I’m with the Cardinals, he’s with the Seahawks.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay expects OLB Josaiah Stewart to step up while OLB Myles Garrett is sidelined and is pleased with his development.

“I’ve seen consistent growth,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “I thought he did a lot of good things the other day. I think he’s a complete player that can really be a positive contributor in both phases, defending the run, rushing the passer. He’ll be asked to step up, as will everybody in that group. Josaiah Stewart‘s a guy I have a lot of confidence in. Going into Year 2, very tough and physical in both phases. He’s got a savvy – he’s got a great feel for the game. Plays sturdy against the run, he’s got some rush creativity as a pass rusher. And great instincts, so looking forward to seeing him.”

McVay says Garrett’s surgery went well, but wouldn’t establish a timeline for return: “We’ll keep you posted as we have updates on it.” (Thiry)

McVay said the team will evaluate DL Aaron Donald before deciding if he will play on Monday. (Barshop)

before deciding if he will play on Monday. (Barshop) McVay added that there was “some soreness” in WR Puka Nacua ’s groin that he experienced after practice Thursday and will be a game-time decision on Monday. (Schefter)

’s groin that he experienced after practice Thursday and will be a game-time decision on Monday. (Schefter) Rams LB Nate Landman was fined $11,111 for unnecessary roughness, and DT Tyler Davis was fined $6,225 for a hit on a quarterback.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald was asked when QB Sam Darnold might return from his glute injury, but he couldn’t give reporters a definitive timeline.

“He’s on his way back,” Macdonald said, via Pro Football Talk. “Is it next week? Is it the week after, the week after that? I’m not sure. I’m optimistic, put it that way.”

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon was fined $11,941 for unsportsmanlike conduct.