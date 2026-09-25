Cardinals Host P Luke Elzinga For Tryout

The Arizona Cardinals hosted P Luke Elzinga for a tryout on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Elzinga, 25, attended Central Michigan for three seasons before transferring to Oklahoma.

He went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft before catching on with the Titans in their rookie minicamp. Elzinga previously tried out for the Jets back in December of 2025.

The Ravens signed him to a contract in April but he was among their final roster cuts.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Elzinga appeared in 55 games and recorded 232 punt attempts for 10,005 yards (43.1 YPP).