NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Ryan Flournoy, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Daronte Jones enters his first year as the Commanders’ defensive coordinator, marking the most significant role of his career after beginning coaching back in 2001. Washington LBs coach Ken Norton Jr. said Jones brings a sharp attention to detail, which is a hallmark quality of good coaches.

“Details kind of separate you from being average and being really good,” Norton said, via Barry Svrluga of The Athletic. “And he knows his details. He understands that we need to understand what the details are of each and every position and each and every coverage.”

Jones worked as an assistant under Norm Chow for three years during his time as Hawaii’s head coach. Chow mentioned that Jones has benefitted from bouncing around to 13 college or professional teams throughout his career.

“I think that’s critical,” Chow said. “I think guys that just grew up in one program hurt themselves. When you move around, you learn the good things, but you learn what not to do, too.”

At one point in his career, Jones was making just $1,000 a month as UCLA’s cornerbacks coach in 2010. Jones feels that his journey helps him connect with players.

“It’s developed who I am,” Jones said. “You know, the perseverance, the journey — it helps me connect to players, because in that journey I’ve come across all types of players from all different backgrounds. The psychology, the struggle, not knowing where certain things are going to come from — it all comes into play. It helps you meet players where they are.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy said he enters training camp with far more confidence and comfort after emerging as Dallas’ No. 3 receiver last season.

“Super different, I’m in a different spot” Flournoy said, via the team’s website. “My confidence is up. I know what to expect, I know what to do. Definitely just having fun, just going out there and playing comfortable.”

Flournoy said he believes a 1,000-yard season is attainable not only for himself but for multiple Cowboys pass catchers.

“Oh yea, always,” Flournoy said when asked if 1,000 yards was on the table for him. “I wanted 1,000 yards last year. But definitely, honestly, 1,000 yards for everybody on the offense. I feel like me,[George Pickens], CeeDee [Lamb], even [Jake Ferguson] can do it.”

Flournoy said improving Dallas’ red-zone production is a major priority after the offense failed to capitalize consistently in that area last season.

“We weren’t very good last year, and we have the skill positions, even the o-linemen to be great down there, even the running backs,” Flournoy said. “This year, it’s something, in the red zone, we really look forward to. We want to be number one in offense.”

Flournoy credited WR CeeDee Lamb with playing a major role in his development as a receiver and professional.

“I can’t give him enough credit, man,” Flournoy said. “Just learning from him, even just asking questions and watching him, how he is a pro and how he approach this game, and you can tell he loves it, you can tell he’s obsessed with it. I implement some of his stuff into my game, and it shows on the field. A lot of stuff y’all see comes from him and [George Pickens], and obviously my talent, but I learned a lot from him.”

Giants

Giants OLB Brian Burns said the team has been encouraging QB Jaxson Dart to protect himself more and was happy to see him slide during a recent practice.

“We’ve been begging him to do that for a while,” Burns said, via ESPN. “So, I’m glad that he’s starting to practice it.”

Giants HC John Harbaugh said he applauded Dart’s decision to slide and praised the situational execution of the play.

“I did,” he said. “I clapped. I applauded. I applauded when he did that. It was great.”

Giants WR Darnell Mooney said Dart is showing better awareness about when to use his legs and when to protect himself.

“As you can see, all the guys, the defensive players, were happy that he slid on that one play,” Mooney said. “So, he’s being smart and, you know, he has his legs as well. So, all-around, great quarterback.”

Dart vented some frustration about needing to go to the blue tent for a concussion check after a nasty hit on an unblocked blitz in the preseason opener: “I’m still puzzled by it. Just feeling like every time that I get hit, I just find my way in there.” (Charlotte Carroll)