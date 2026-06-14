AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice, Davis Webb, Broncos, Chargers OL, Chiefs

Broncos
- The Broncos elected to move on from former OC Joe Lombardi and promoted Davis Webb from QBs coach to the coordinator role. According to Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom, the decision to promote Webb was met with “high marks around the league.”
- League sources tell La Canfora that having Webb has been an “excellent buffer” when things get tense between HC Sean Payton and QB Bo Nix.
- One anonymous personnel executive who worked with Lombardi told La Canfora that Denver “kept the right guy.”
- The same source thinks that they needed a new coordinator who could be more involved with Nix: “I know that probably wasn’t easy for Sean. Webb has a chance to be special. I think they needed another voice more involved to take the next step with Nix.”
- Citing league sources, La Canfora also reports that many players on the Broncos are “excited about the opportunity for Webb.”
- Broncos DT Malcolm Roach on OL Alex Palczewski: “Palcho’s my guy. What he did for us last year was crazy (replacing LG Ben Powers). He stepped in & just did a phenomenal job. There was no drop-off…I think Palcho’s going to eventually be a starter for a long time in this league.” (Tomasson)
Chargers
- Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said, “It looks that way”, when asked if OTs Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt will be ready for the start of training camp. (Daniel Popper)
- Popper revealed Tyler Biadasz was at center while Cole Strange was at right tackle. Popper also mentioned second-rounder Jake Slaughter got a chance at left guard after Kayode Awosika went out first.
- At left guard, Popper expects a three-man competition between Slaughter, Awosika and Trevor Penning.
- Chargers OLB Khalil Mack is excited about the work ethic from second-year OLB Kyle Kennard: “There’s a hunger there. I can just tell. The level of focus and detail.” (Popper)
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said that QB Patrick Mahomes is on track to be ready for training camp as he continues to recover from a torn ACL: “I loved what he did this offseason, the way he attacked the rehab. He’s on course to get ready for camp. The healing process has to keep taken place.” (Nate Taylor)
- Reid on if WR Rashee Rice will be ready for the start of training camp: “I think he will be. He gets out [of jail] next week. We’ll see where it goes. He’ll be back up here and working.” (Taylor)
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