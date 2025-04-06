NFC Notes: John Lynch, Puka Nacua, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch was asked about the team’s offensive line during the owners’ meetings in Florida.

“We’ll try to improve our offensive line through the draft, but there are a lot of good pieces there already,” Lynch said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We like our right tackle. We like our center. Left guard, we have some candidates in-house right now. But will we look to add in the draft? Certainly. We evaluate our players, and we think we have a pretty steady group. When Trent Williams is down, you’re not going to be quite as good.”

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort mentioned DL Dalvin Tomlinson was someone the organization “earmarked” before he was released by the Browns.

“There were a number of players we wanted to go in and sign, and 31 other teams can go after those players too, and the players have a choice and it’s a negotiation,” Ossenfort said via Darren Urban of the team’s site.. “Sometimes you get the players you want, sometimes you have to pivot. It so happened that Dalvin was someone we had earmarked who could be released, but you can never bank on that. When that happened, I became a long-time admirer of Dalvin and his game. When he became available, it was a great fit.”

Rams

The Rams decided to move on from veteran WR Cooper Kupp this offseason, replacing him with Davante Adams. Rams HC Sean McVay thinks Puka Nacua has a chance to continue his ascent and can learn from Adams going forward.

“I think at the end of the day, he’s meant so much. Felt like it was a little bit different in terms of the direction that we were going to go with that receiver room,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “I think it does provide a great opportunity to see Puka Nacua continue to ascend. He learned so much from Cooper over these last couple of years. But now, there’s always been that respectful deference – now you get a chance to be able to continue to learn from Davante Adams while continuing to take that next step. We had intentions of re-signing Tutu, so we were just looking at, ‘What are the plans for your receiver room?’ And it was going to be a challenging fit moving forward. With respect to him, I think he’s going to get a better opportunity to shine.”