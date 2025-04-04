49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Has ‘A Chance’ To Be Ready For Week 1

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL that ended his 2024 season in October. Although Kyle Shanahan said it’s still “too early to tell” if Aiyuk will be ready for Week 1, he mentioned doctors informed them “there’s a chance.”

“I don’t know,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “It’s too early to tell. The goal is always early. You hope to have him right away. We were told by his doctor there’s a chance. But it’s too early in the process and we’ll see when we get closer to training camp and see what it looks like.”

49ers GM John Lynch also said they’ve been pleased with the receiver’s progress.

“We’re pleased with Brandon’s progress,” Lynch said. “He’s been working hard and got good reviews from Dr. ElAttrache. That was a key marker, as I mentioned it would be. He did well.”

Aiyuk has also been the subject of trade rumors this offseason. In recent weeks, Adam Schefter reported last Tuesday was an unofficial trade deadline for Aiyuk and the team plans to keep him on the roster in 2025.

Aiyuk received a $22.85 million roster bonus on April 1. Schefter said San Francisco will call off any trade talks once they pay that bonus.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Aiyuk as the news is available.