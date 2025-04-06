49ers Planning To Add Veteran To Compete With K Jake Moody After Draft

Per Matt Maiocco, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said they are planning to add a veteran to compete with K Jake Moody after the draft.

San Francisco used a third-round pick on Moody two years ago, but he has completed just 76.3 percent of his 45 career field goals and went 10-20 on kicks of at least 40 yards in 2024.

Moody, 25, was a third-round pick of the 49ers out of Michigan in the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 and made a base salary of $941,095 in 2024.

In 2024, Moody appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and made 24 of 24 field goals (70.6 percent) to go along with 32 of 33 extra points (97 percent).