NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Rob Havenstein, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch expects the team to get a deal done with QB Brock Purdy.

“I think we’re going to get the deal done,” Lynch said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “That’s what I believe. We’ll just leave it at that. I don’t think it’s too optimistic [to get it done by then]. I think I understand why Brock wants that. We’d like that very much, so we’ve just got to find that right place for both sides, and I would love nothing more than for that to be the case. Brock wants to be with us. We want Brock to be with us. When that’s the case, these things typically get done. And does it happen this offseason? I don’t know. Hopefully it happens real soon this offseason, but I think that’s the extent of getting into those things. There’s motivation on both sides, and that’s always a good thing.”

Lynch also spoke about WR Brandon Aiyuk and where things stand with his future in San Francisco.

“There’s probably spillover from last year when we were going through his contracting and we started talking that a number of teams became interested in Brandon,” Lynch noted. “You always take calls from folks, but we’ve always been interested in Brandon being a part of the Niners. We made that decision when we signed him, and it’s good to hear that he’s tracking well with his progress. He’s working really hard to do so, and I expect Brandon Aiyuk will be a part of us moving forward.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that OT Rob Havenstein had his shoulders “cleaned up” but will be available for training camp.

“We’ll be modified with him,” McVay said. “He got some shoulders cleaned up. It was actually something that I think is really going to be beneficial to him. He feels great. He is working through the rehab process. We’ll probably be careful in regards to how we’re going to handle it through OTAs, just without having pads on. But it’s not going to inhibit his ability, for sure, for training camp. We might have to modify him, but haven’t really gone down that road with Reggie (Scott) yet.”

Seahawks

When talking about Seattle hosting several players for visits who they ultimately didn’t end up signing, Seahawks GM John Schneider explained he observes how they fit in with their coaches and “foundational people” around the organization.

“It could be medical, it could be personality, it could be financial,” Schneider said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “When you’re bringing people in to sit down with the coaches, with the whole staff, seeing how they’re treating everybody and how they’re going to be a fit in the building, the people are extremely important to us in this building, our foundational people.”

Schneider also said players’ love for the game is a main criterion.

“How much do they love football?” Schneider said. “What kind of worker are they? It also gives you a little bit more time to do more research, reaching out to other people who’ve coached them (and asking the player what he thinks of that coach). There’s a whole interview process.”

Schneider feels the roster is in a good place as the NFL Draft approaches.

“You always feel good about the process,” Schneider said. “The results, sometimes you hit some guys, sometimes you miss some guys, especially in free agency. We feel good where we’re at.”