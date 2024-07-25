Seahawks Make Three Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed WR Ty Scott to the roster, and cut CB Andrew Whittaker in a corresponding move.

Seattle also activated UDFA LB Easton Gibbs from the non-football injury list.

Scott, 25, went undrafted out of Missouri State following the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed with the Chiefs but was waived before the start of the season. Scott caught on with the DC Defenders of the United Football League this past spring and led the team in receiving with 418 yards on 25 receptions and three touchdowns.

In two seasons at Missouri State, Scott caught 114 passes for 1,784 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named first-team All-MVFC in 2021 and an honorable mention in 2022.