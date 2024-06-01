Unsigned 2024 NFL Draft Picks

NFL teams have signed 79 percent of all draft picks up to this point. As of today, there are 50 unsigned draft picks.

Here’s the updated list of 2024 NFL Draft picks who have yet to sign their rookie contracts:

NFL team Rd/Pick Player Pos. Arizona Cardinals 3-66 Trey Benson RB Atlanta Falcons 1-8 Michael Penix Jr. QB Buffalo Bills 2-33 Keon Coleman WR Buffalo Bills 2-60 Cole Bishop S Buffalo Bills 3-95 DeWayne Carter DT Buffalo Bills 4-128 Ray Davis RB Buffalo Bills 5-141 Sedrick Van Pran-Granger C Buffalo Bills 5-160 Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Buffalo Bills 5-168 Javon Solomon DE Buffalo Bills 6-204 Tylan Grable OT Buffalo Bills 6-219 Daequan Hardy CB Chicago Bears 1-1 Caleb Williams QB

Chicago Bears 1-9 Rome Odunze WR Cincinnati Bengals 1-18 Amarius Mims OT Cincinnati Bengals 2-49 Kris Jenkins DT Cleveland Browns 2-54 Michael Hall Jr. DT Dallas Cowboys 2-56 Marshawn Kneeland DE Denver Broncos 4-102 Troy Franklin WR Detroit Lions 1-24 Terrion Arnold CB Green Bay Packers 1-25 Jordan Morgan OL Green Bay Packers 2-58 Javon Bullard S Indianapolis Colts 2-52 Adonai Mitchell WR Jacksonville Jaguars 1-23 Brian Thomas Jr. WR Jacksonville Jaguars 2-48 Maason Smith DT Jacksonville Jaguars 3-96 Jarrian Jones CB Jacksonville Jaguars 5-167 Keilan Robinson RB

Kansas City Chiefs 1-28 Xavier Worthy WR Los Angeles Chargers 1-3 Joe Alt OT Los Angeles Chargers 2-34 Ladd McConkey WR Miami Dolphins 1-21 Chop Robinson DE Miami Dolphins 2-55 Patrick Paul OT Miami Dolphins 4-120 Jaylen Wright RB Miami Dolphins 5-158 Mohamed Kamara DE Miami Dolphins 6-184 Malik Washington WR Miami Dolphins 6-198 Patrick McMorris S Miami Dolphins 7-241 Tahj Washington WR Minnesota Vikings 1-10 J.J. McCarthy QB Minnesota Vikings 1-17 Dallas Turner DE New England Patriots 2-37 Ja’Lynn Polk WR New England Patriots 4-103 Layden Robinson OG

New York Jets 1-11 Olu Fashanu OT New York Jets 3-65 Malachi Corley WR Philadelphia Eagles 1-22 Quinyon Mitchell CB Pittsburgh Steelers 1-20 Troy Fautanu OT Pittsburgh Steelers 2-51 Zach Frazier C San Francisco 49ers 1-31 Ricky Pearsall WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1-26 Graham Barton C Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-57 Chris Braswell LB Tennessee Titans 2-38 T’Vondre Sweat DT Washington Commanders 1-2 Jayden Daniels QB Washington Commanders 2-36 Jer’Zhan Newton DT Washington Commanders 2-50 Mike Sainristil CB Washington Commanders 2-57 Ben Sinnott TE Washington Commanders 3-67 Brandon Coleman OG