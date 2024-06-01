Unsigned 2024 NFL Draft Picks

NFL teams have signed 79 percent of all draft picks up to this point. As of today, there are 50 unsigned draft picks.
Here’s the updated list of 2024 NFL Draft picks who have yet to sign their rookie contracts:
|NFL team
|Rd/Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Arizona Cardinals
|3-66
|Trey Benson
|RB
|Atlanta Falcons
|1-8
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|Buffalo Bills
|2-33
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|Buffalo Bills
|2-60
|Cole Bishop
|S
|Buffalo Bills
|3-95
|DeWayne Carter
|DT
|Buffalo Bills
|4-128
|Ray Davis
|RB
|Buffalo Bills
|5-141
|Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
|C
|Buffalo Bills
|5-160
|Edefuan Ulofoshio
|LB
|Buffalo Bills
|5-168
|Javon Solomon
|DE
|Buffalo Bills
|6-204
|Tylan Grable
|OT
|Buffalo Bills
|6-219
|Daequan Hardy
|CB
|Chicago Bears
|1-1
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|Chicago Bears
|1-9
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1-18
|Amarius Mims
|OT
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2-49
|Kris Jenkins
|DT
|Cleveland Browns
|2-54
|Michael Hall Jr.
|DT
|Dallas Cowboys
|2-56
|Marshawn Kneeland
|DE
|Denver Broncos
|4-102
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|Detroit Lions
|1-24
|Terrion Arnold
|CB
|Green Bay Packers
|1-25
|Jordan Morgan
|OL
|Green Bay Packers
|2-58
|Javon Bullard
|S
|Indianapolis Colts
|2-52
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1-23
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2-48
|Maason Smith
|DT
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|3-96
|Jarrian Jones
|CB
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|5-167
|Keilan Robinson
|RB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1-28
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1-3
|Joe Alt
|OT
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2-34
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|Miami Dolphins
|1-21
|Chop Robinson
|DE
|Miami Dolphins
|2-55
|Patrick Paul
|OT
|Miami Dolphins
|4-120
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|Miami Dolphins
|5-158
|Mohamed Kamara
|DE
|Miami Dolphins
|6-184
|Malik Washington
|WR
|Miami Dolphins
|6-198
|Patrick McMorris
|S
|Miami Dolphins
|7-241
|Tahj Washington
|WR
|Minnesota Vikings
|1-10
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|Minnesota Vikings
|1-17
|Dallas Turner
|DE
|New England Patriots
|2-37
|Ja’Lynn Polk
|WR
|New England Patriots
|4-103
|Layden Robinson
|OG
|New York Jets
|1-11
|Olu Fashanu
|OT
|New York Jets
|3-65
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1-22
|Quinyon Mitchell
|CB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1-20
|Troy Fautanu
|OT
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2-51
|Zach Frazier
|C
|San Francisco 49ers
|1-31
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1-26
|Graham Barton
|C
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2-57
|Chris Braswell
|LB
|Tennessee Titans
|2-38
|T’Vondre Sweat
|DT
|Washington Commanders
|1-2
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|Washington Commanders
|2-36
|Jer’Zhan Newton
|DT
|Washington Commanders
|2-50
|Mike Sainristil
|CB
|Washington Commanders
|2-57
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|Washington Commanders
|3-67
|Brandon Coleman
|OG
