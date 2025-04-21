AFC Draft Rumors: Ashton Jeanty, L’Jarius Sneed, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes that while the Colts have been linked plenty often to the top two tight ends in this class (Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland), he thinks an offensive lineman like Alabama G Tyler Booker could be in play.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said the team will look to address the wide receiver position in next week’s draft, but it likely won’t come until the second or third day.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes most of the folks he’s talked to think the Jaguars will take Michigan DT Mason Graham but there are whispers of Jacksonville zig-zagging and going with an offensive player.

. Schefter highlights Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan as a player worth watching for the Jaguars.

Breer confirms this and adds McMillan would be a player to watch in a trade-down scenario.

Texans

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes there’s a general consensus that the Texans will draft an offensive lineman in the first round, with an emphasis on a player who can be a culture setter.

Titans

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes the Titans are expected to address either pass rusher or receiver with their second-round pick.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes the Titans would like to trade down and recoup the third-round pick they gave up last offseason for CB L’Jarius Sneed .

. Speaking of Sneed, Paul Kuharsky wrote last week that he got the sense the Titans weren’t particularly thrilled with the veteran corner. Sneed was arrested earlier this offseason for aggravated assault in Texas after shooting at a car dealership owner. The owner filed a civil suit against Sneed accusing him of a pattern of behavior.

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline highlights UCLA OLB Oluwafemi Oladejo as a player who the league seems to be much higher on than the consensus in the media right now. He expects Oladejo to come off the board in the early second or late first, and says the Titans are among the teams who are very interested.