NFC Draft Rumors: Walter Nolen, Trade Buzz, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter lists the 49ers as one of a long list of teams interested in trading down in the draft.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer highlights Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen as a sleeper pick for the 49ers with their first-round pick. Nolen is talented enough to be a high pick but Breer notes some teams have questions about his maturity.
- Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline highlights UCLA OLB Oluwafemi Oladejo as a player who the league seems to be much higher on than the consensus in the media right now. He expects Oladejo to come off the board in the early second or late first, and says the 49ers are among the teams who are very interested.
- Western Kentucky CB Upton Stout took a visit with the 49ers. (Aaron Wilson)
Cardinals
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell would be a fit both on and off the field in Arizona’s program and is a candidate to watch for the team in the first round. However, there’s a good chance Campbell has to start the season on the PUP list with a shoulder injury he’s recovering from.
- Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery took a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Jordan Schultz)
- Kentucky LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson had a formal Combine interview with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
Rams
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue predicts the Rams will either take a skill player or an offensive lineman in the first round. They’re picking No. 26 overall.
- She also thinks Los Angeles would be interested in trading down to recoup the second-round pick they gave up last year to move up for DT Braden Fiske.
- Other priorities for the Rams in the draft that Rodrigue highlights include middle linebacker and quarterback. She thinks the Rams could look at spending picks at those positions in the first four rounds.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes other teams have highlighted cornerback, linebacker and quarterback as the top needs for the Rams, but also that Los Angeles doesn’t have a long history of using top 100 picks on those positions.
- Breer points out the Rams tried to move up for TE Brock Bowers last year and could look to move up for a tight end this year.
- Rams Western Kentucky CB Upton Stout met privately with the Rams. (Aaron Wilson)
Seahawks
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter lists the Seahawks as one of a long list of teams interested in trading down in the draft.
- While Seahawks GM John Schneider traditionally doesn’t take interior offensive linemen high, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel has been heavily connected to Seattle and could be an option in the first round.
- Breer also mentions South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori as a potential name to watch for the Seahawks.
