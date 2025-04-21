Schefter: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, Raiders DE Tyree Wilson, Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte Among Notable Potential Draft Trade Candidates

ESPN’s Adam Schefter listed numerous players on rookie contracts who could be traded on draft weekend, including Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, Raiders DE Tyree Wilson and Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte.

The full list of players on rookie deals who could be traded on draft weekend is the following, per Schefter:

Schefter also listed the following veterans whom he thinks could be traded:

Etienne, 26, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American in his final three seasons. The Jaguars used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round on him in 2021.

Etienne signed a four-year, $12,898,105 rookie contract with the Jaguars that included a $6,740,440 signing bonus. The Jaguars exercised his fifth-year option worth $6.143 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Etienne appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and rushed 150 times for 558 yards and two touchdowns, adding 39 receptions on 52 targets for 254 yards.

Wilson, 24, earned first-team All-American honors and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022. He transferred to Texas Tech from Texas A&M following his freshman year.

The Raiders selected Wilson with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $27,018,813 contract that includes a $16,650,045 signing bonus and carried a $4,912,511 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his college career, Wilson recorded 76 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 16 games for the Raiders and recorded 27 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble

Boutte, 22, was a freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC selection for LSU. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after three seasons at LSU

The Patriots selected him in the sixth round and signed him to a four-year deal worth $4.027 million, which included a $187,274 signing bonus.

In 2024, Boutte appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and caught 43 passes for 589 yards and three touchdowns.