Latest On Extension Talks Between Bucs & Baker Mayfield

Heading into the final year of his three-year, $100 million deal, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield recently said talks are “not anywhere close,” and his group will stop negotiations when camp starts.

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Buccaneers recently sent Mayfield’s camp an initial offer to begin extension talks, but Mayfield’s camp has yet to respond. Breer does mention the mutual interest to keep Mayfield in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future, but says they have technically not had any negotiations yet.

As for Mayfield’s deadline of training camp, Breer isn’t sure the signal caller would turn down the offer he’s looking for if the Buccaneers gave it to him sometime after the start of camp. Breer notes recent extensions of RT Luke Goedeke and CB Zyon McCollum in September 2025 and LT Tristan Wirfs in August 2024 as why Tampa Bay might prefer to wait until after camp starts.

Some respected agents named Jared Goff, Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy to Breer when discussing potential financial compensation for Mayfield. Overall, they expressed to Breer that the baseline should be over $50 million per year over the first three years, with a new-money average per year higher than that.

Mayfield, 31, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season, and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

Tampa Bay added $30 million in guarantees to Mayfield’s contract for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Mayfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, along with 55 carries for 382 yards rushing and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.