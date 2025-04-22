Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell Visited At Least Four Teams

According to Ian Rapoport, Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell had official visits with the Cowboys and Falcons, among other teams.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, the list of reported visits for Campbell so far includes:

Cardinals (Bo Brack) Cowboys Falcons Seahawks (Corbin Smith)

Rapoport adds that Dr. Lyle Cain, who works with Alabama players, has said Campbell should be ready for training camp after having surgery to repair a torn labrum this offseason.

That’s an interesting note because there was a report yesterday that some teams had flagged Campbell as a potential candidate to start the season on the PUP list.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Campbell rated as his top linebacker and No. 14 overall player.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Campbell, 21, was the top edge rusher and No. 16 overall player as a five-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Bradenton, Florida. He committed to Alabama and was a two-year starter, earning second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors after his junior season before declaring early for the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his three-year collegiate career, Campbell appeared in 35 games for Alabama and recorded 184 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries including one for a touchdown.