NFL Draft Rumors: Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Milroe, Tyler Shough, Medical Red Flags

Jalen Milroe

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe is one of the most fascinating prospects in this upcoming class. While he is incredibly talented with a rocket arm and outstanding athleticism, he’s viewed as a player who needs a lot of development. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman talked to a few of his coaching sources in the NFL who dished on what they expect from Milroe.

“While he’s still learning how to play and developing, he still does bring something to the table,” said one NFL offensive coordinator. “He is an elite runner. He has enough arm talent to where you can be creative with him. I’m intrigued. He has arm talent but is so inconsistent. Even with a lot of his big completions last year, the ball wasn’t thrown well but [freshman WR] Ryan Williams just made some great plays on the ball. It doesn’t look easy to him. I think if he’s willing to grow and develop, I think he can be phenomenal. I really liked the football talk I had with him. I’d love to have that kind of talent to develop.”

“It’s gonna take a lot of work,” a scouting director added. “The accuracy piece is gonna be an issue early on at all three levels of the defense. He’s more of just a deep-ball thrower now. He’s got to go to a place that believes in him and will lean into his strengths.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL did not invite Milroe to attend the first round of the draft because it had inside info that he might be taken in the first 32 picks.

Schefter says the NFL invited Milroe because he’s one of the top quarterback prospects, and if he’s not picked Thursday he could be in attendance Friday night for Day 2.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer adds he also wouldn’t read too much into Milroe being invited to attend the draft on Thursday.

Receivers

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman mentions Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan is one of several polarizing prospects this year. Once seen as a top-ten prospect, now it’s not even a lock McMillan is the first receiver drafted. Feldman says some of that is due to questions about McMillan’s speed, but also because McMillan didn’t interview great with every team.

is one of several polarizing prospects this year. Once seen as a top-ten prospect, now it’s not even a lock McMillan is the first receiver drafted. Feldman says some of that is due to questions about McMillan’s speed, but also because McMillan didn’t interview great with every team. However, one coach told Feldman he thought the 22-year-old McMillan just didn’t represent himself as well as he could have when discussing his film study habits: “All he needs to say is, ‘I love football.’”

Feldman talked to NFL coaching sources who praised McMillan, Texas WR Matthew Golden and Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka , generally seen as the top three pure receivers in the class. One WR coach called Egbuka the most complete receiver in the draft: “He may never be a No. 1 guy, but he’s gonna make plays.”

and Ohio State WR , generally seen as the top three pure receivers in the class. One WR coach called Egbuka the most complete receiver in the draft: “He may never be a No. 1 guy, but he’s gonna make plays.” Another added: “It’s amazing how similar he is to [Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba ] down to how they talk and their mannerisms. They have really similar games. Jaxon might be slightly ahead. Emeka has really strong hands and is so smart, and interviewed so well. It’s hard to find a flaw with him.”

] down to how they talk and their mannerisms. They have really similar games. Jaxon might be slightly ahead. Emeka has really strong hands and is so smart, and interviewed so well. It’s hard to find a flaw with him.” That same coach preferred Golden as his top guy, however: “He’s just a better receiver with a different type of speed and acceleration. When you see him against Georgia and Arizona State, he’s got a gear that most people don’t have. He’s super strong and makes catches in the end zone that are straight hands catches.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes there could be a run on receivers early in the second round, with Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, TCU’s Jack Bech and Savion Williams and Washington State WR Kyle Williams prospects to monitor.

Tyler Shough

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says there are actually teams that have Louisville QB Tyler Shough graded as their top quarterback in this class. Schefter expects Shough to land with either the Browns, Giants, Saints or Steelers.

graded as their top quarterback in this class. Schefter expects Shough to land with either the Browns, Giants, Saints or Steelers. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman talked to a few NFL coaches who were high on Shough, substantiating what Schefter has heard.

A passing game coordinator for a team told Feldman: “He’s probably the most pro-ready to go in and run an offense and be able to operate. Some people bring up his age — nope, don’t care. This isn’t baseball, where you’re drafting 18-year-olds. He’s athletic. He’s a good interview. Smart. Arm talent is good.”

Medical

Every year there are prospects that slide down the draft board because teams have access to medical info that makes them wary. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentioned a few players who have been flagged, including Michigan CB Will Johnson who has a knee issue that possibly could impact his longevity.

who has a knee issue that possibly could impact his longevity. According to Breer, Penn State DE Abdul Carter has lower lean body mass which is a durability red flag for some teams, in addition to the foot and shoulder injuries he’s already dealing with that could need to be fixed at some point down the line.

has lower lean body mass which is a durability red flag for some teams, in addition to the foot and shoulder injuries he’s already dealing with that could need to be fixed at some point down the line. Breer notes Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell is considered a possibility to start the season on the PUP list due to a shoulder injury and he has some wear and tear from playing at Alabama.

is considered a possibility to start the season on the PUP list due to a shoulder injury and he has some wear and tear from playing at Alabama. Ohio State LT Josh Simmons has given teams the impression following his medical recheck that he won’t be cleared to play football until August, per Breer. He tore his patellar tendon last fall and that’s a tough injury for big players.

has given teams the impression following his medical recheck that he won’t be cleared to play football until August, per Breer. He tore his patellar tendon last fall and that’s a tough injury for big players. Breer notes East Carolina CB Shavon Revel is expected to be cleared around the start of training camp after tearing his ACL last September. That will be a bigger deal for some teams than others, and Breer adds Revel is a first-round talent.