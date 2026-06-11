AFC Notes: Colbie Young, Deshaun Watson, Jalen Ramsey, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Tee Higgins said he’s taken fourth-round WR Colbie Young under his wing and believes that he possesses a lot of the same traits that he does.

“I see a lot of me in him. From my rookie year for sure,” Higgins said, via the team’s website. “He’s quiet. That’s how I was. Quiet guy, but he speaks when he needs to. He’s got raw talent … He’s got all the tools … Good hands. He’s a really good route runner. Just a few things that I see. What he can work on. I saw that in myself when I was his age.”

Young added that he’s watched film on former Bengals WR A.J. Green, Higgins and WR Ja’Marr Chase.

“When you have two of the best receivers, and you play receiver, you’ve got to tune in or you won’t learn from the game,” Young said, who turns 24 just before training camp and has lived a lifetime through COVID, junior college and Miami before Georgia. “People pay for this and, honestly, I’m getting it for free.”

Higgins added that he’s counseling Young on how to use his body and frame to help create leverage.

“He’s a big receiver like me. Just little tips on breaking down and driving your hips and stuff like that can go a long way,” Higgins said. “Getting your hips lower. Not taking too many steps and in out of your cuts. I use my basketball background. I don’t know if he played basketball when he was younger.”

Browns

When it comes to the quarterback competition in Cleveland, nothing is set in stone at this point, yet Jeremy Fowler believes Deshaun Watson is ahead in the competition, which is notable considering what the Browns have invested in him.

“Deshaun Watson, my sense is he has the leg up on that quarterback competition right now, but the Browns have not made any sort of firm determination yet,” Fowler said near the end of last month.

Steelers

Steelers DB coach Joe Whitt Jr. compared DB Jalen Ramsey to former Raiders and Packers CB Charles Woodson, who was a versatile performer during Whitt’s time with Green Bay.

“The way we used Charles Woodson in Green Bay, he played the star. He played corner. He played safety. He played the money. He did all of those things,” Whitt said, via Chris Harlan of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Charles could do it all in one game. He’s one of the rare guys that can do it. Jalen has a similar skill set, similar size, similar speed. I’m just excited to see how we work with him and the way we use him.”

“Charles is definitely one of the best, if not the best, ever to play the game,” Ramsey noted. “I want to be in the positions he was once in when playing, and then obviously ultimately be in the Hall of Fame one day like he was. So, yeah, he’s definitely somebody I look up to. Knowing that I’m around the coaches who he was around in some of his best years is pretty cool.”