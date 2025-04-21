NFC Draft Rumors: Jaxson Dart, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter lists the Buccaneers as one of a long list of teams interested in trading down in the draft.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer lists Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku and Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston as potential options for the Buccaneers in the first round.

Falcons

ESPN’s Adam Schefter writes the Falcons are expected to look hard at drafting a pass rusher with the No. 15 pick in the first round, if they don’t trade back to acquire more picks.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the two names most consistently linked to the Falcons are Marshall DE Mike Green and Tennessee DE James Pearce. Both have character concerns teams have been sorting through.

Panthers

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah confirmed in his annual pre-draft conference call that the Panthers are a team a lot of people around the league have spotlighted as one that would love to try to trade down in the draft this week.

“They’re a team that a lot of people around the league expect to try to get out,” he said. “There’s a decent number of needs still left on that roster. Can they parlay New Orleans’ need for a quarterback into scaring somebody into coming up to get in front of New Orleans? I don’t know if they can pull that off, but at least there’s people around the league that think they’re going to effort to do that in Carolina. Something interesting to keep an eye on with them.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter lists the Panthers as one of a long list of teams interested in trading down in the draft.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Carolina has more or less hung a for-sale sign on the No. 8 pick.

Saints

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the current belief around the league is that the Saints are more likely to take an offensive or defensive lineman with the No. 9 pick than a quarterback.

He adds there’s not a lot of chatter connecting the Saints to Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders .

. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes the Saints have done way more outward work on Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart than they have on Sanders. He thinks an edge rusher like Georgia’s Mykel Williams or Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart is a more likely candidate for New Orleans in the first round, or Texas OT Kelvin Banks.