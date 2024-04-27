Here’s our 2025 Fifth-Year Option Tracker for the 2020 draft class. We’ll be updating this post with the latest news regarding fifth-year options leading up to this year’s deadline, so be sure to check back for the latest.
2025 Fifth-Year Option Tracker
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Option
|Decision
|1
|JAX
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|$25.664M
|Exercised
|2
|DEN
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|$22.408M
|3
|DAL
|Trey Lance
|QB
|$22.408M
|4
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|$10.878M
|5
|CIN
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|$21.816M
|Exercised
|6
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|$15.591M
|7
|DET
|Penei Sewell
|OL
|$19.040M
|Extension
|8
|CAR
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|$12.472M
|Exercised
|9
|DEN
|Pat Surtain II
|CB
|$19.802M
|Exercised
|10
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|$15.591M
|Extension
|11
|PIT
|Justin Fields
|QB
|$25.664M
|Declined
|12
|DAL
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|$24.007M
|Exercised
|13
|LAC
|Rashawn Slater
|OL
|$19.040M
|Exercised
|14
|NYJ
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|OL
|$15.313M
|Exercised
|15
|JAX
|Mac Jones
|QB
|$25.664M
|16
|ARI
|Zaven Collins
|LB
|$13.251M
|17
|LV
|Alex Leatherwood
|OL
|—
|Released
|18
|MIA
|Jaelan Phillips
|LB
|$13.251M
|19
|WSH
|Jamin Davis
|LB
|$14.483M
|Declined
|20
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|$14.345M
|21
|IND
|Kwity Paye
|DE
|$13.387M
|22
|TEN
|Caleb Farley
|CB
|$12.472M
|23
|MIN
|Christian Darrisaw
|OL
|$16.037M
|24
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|RB
|$6.790M
|25
|JAX
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|$6.143M
|Exercised
|26
|CLE
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|$13.377M
|Expected
|27
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|$14.345M
|Extended
|28
|NO
|Payton Turner
|DE
|$13.387M
|29
|GB
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|$12.472M
|30
|BUF
|Gregory Rousseau
|DE
|$13.387M
|Exercised
|31
|BAL
|Odafe Oweh
|LB
|$13.251M
|32
|TB
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|LB
|$13.251M
