2025 Fifth-Year Option Tracker

By
Nate Bouda
-

Here’s our 2025 Fifth-Year Option Tracker for the 2020 draft class. We’ll be updating this post with the latest news regarding fifth-year options leading up to this year’s deadline, so be sure to check back for the latest.

Pick Team Player Position Option Decision
1 JAX Trevor Lawrence QB $25.664M Exercised
2 DEN Zach Wilson QB $22.408M  
3 DAL Trey Lance QB $22.408M  
4 ATL Kyle Pitts TE $10.878M  
5 CIN Ja’Marr Chase WR $21.816M Exercised
6 MIA Jaylen Waddle WR $15.591M  
7 DET Penei Sewell OL $19.040M Extension
8 CAR Jaycee Horn CB $12.472M Exercised
9 DEN Pat Surtain II CB $19.802M Exercised
10 PHI DeVonta Smith WR $15.591M Extension
11 PIT Justin Fields QB $25.664M Declined
12 DAL Micah Parsons LB $24.007M Exercised
13 LAC Rashawn Slater OL $19.040M Exercised
14 NYJ Alijah Vera-Tucker OL $15.313M Exercised
15 JAX Mac Jones QB $25.664M  
16 ARI Zaven Collins LB $13.251M  

 

17 LV Alex Leatherwood OL Released
18 MIA Jaelan Phillips LB $13.251M  
19 WSH Jamin Davis LB $14.483M Declined
20 KC Kadarius Toney WR $14.345M  
21 IND Kwity Paye DE $13.387M  
22 TEN Caleb Farley CB $12.472M  
23 MIN Christian Darrisaw OL $16.037M  
24 PIT Najee Harris RB $6.790M  
25 JAX Travis Etienne RB $6.143M Exercised
26 CLE Greg Newsome II CB $13.377M Expected
27 BAL Rashod Bateman WR $14.345M Extended
28 NO Payton Turner DE $13.387M  
29 GB Eric Stokes CB $12.472M  
30 BUF Gregory Rousseau DE $13.387M Exercised
31 BAL Odafe Oweh LB $13.251M  
32 TB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka LB $13.251M  

