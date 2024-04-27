Here’s our 2025 Fifth-Year Option Tracker for the 2020 draft class. We’ll be updating this post with the latest news regarding fifth-year options leading up to this year’s deadline, so be sure to check back for the latest.

2025 Fifth-Year Option Tracker

Pick Team Player Position Option Decision 1 JAX Trevor Lawrence QB $25.664M Exercised 2 DEN Zach Wilson QB $22.408M 3 DAL Trey Lance QB $22.408M 4 ATL Kyle Pitts TE $10.878M 5 CIN Ja’Marr Chase WR $21.816M Exercised 6 MIA Jaylen Waddle WR $15.591M 7 DET Penei Sewell OL $19.040M Extension 8 CAR Jaycee Horn CB $12.472M Exercised 9 DEN Pat Surtain II CB $19.802M Exercised 10 PHI DeVonta Smith WR $15.591M Extension 11 PIT Justin Fields QB $25.664M Declined 12 DAL Micah Parsons LB $24.007M Exercised 13 LAC Rashawn Slater OL $19.040M Exercised 14 NYJ Alijah Vera-Tucker OL $15.313M Exercised 15 JAX Mac Jones QB $25.664M 16 ARI Zaven Collins LB $13.251M

17 LV Alex Leatherwood OL — Released 18 MIA Jaelan Phillips LB $13.251M 19 WSH Jamin Davis LB $14.483M Declined 20 KC Kadarius Toney WR $14.345M 21 IND Kwity Paye DE $13.387M 22 TEN Caleb Farley CB $12.472M 23 MIN Christian Darrisaw OL $16.037M 24 PIT Najee Harris RB $6.790M 25 JAX Travis Etienne RB $6.143M Exercised 26 CLE Greg Newsome II CB $13.377M Expected 27 BAL Rashod Bateman WR $14.345M Extended 28 NO Payton Turner DE $13.387M 29 GB Eric Stokes CB $12.472M 30 BUF Gregory Rousseau DE $13.387M Exercised 31 BAL Odafe Oweh LB $13.251M 32 TB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka LB $13.251M