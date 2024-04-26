Panthers Exercising CB Jaycee Horn’s Fifth-Year Option

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are picking up CB Jaycee Horn‘s fifth-year option on Friday.
Carolina had until May 2 to exercise Horn’s fifth-year option.
Horn, 24, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Panthers out of South Carolina. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $21,112,145 rookie contract with the Panthers that includes a $12,714,287 signing bonus and set to earn a base salary of $1.055 million for 2024.
He missed most of last season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury early on in 2023.
The fifth-year option will cost them $12.472 million for 2025.
In 2023, Horn appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, and five pass defenses.
