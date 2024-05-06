Packers Announce Six Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced six roster moves on Monday, including signing OL Lecitus Smith, WR Julian Hicks and WR Dmitri Stanley.

#Packers sign WR Julian Hicks, OL Lecitus Smith, WR Dimitri Stanley & make additional roster moves. 📰: https://t.co/NN8ls4Vix1#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/staxM8jhIh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 6, 2024

In corresponding moves, the Packers cut CB Anthony Johnson, DL Deandre Johnson and WR Thyrick Pitts (injured).

Hicks and Stanley are undrafted free agents who participated in the team’s rookie minicamp.

Smith, 25, was drafted by the Cardinals out of Virginia Tech in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and was entering the second year of that deal when Arizona waived him coming out of the preseason. He returned for a stint on the practice squad later in the year but was cut again and caught on with the Eagles.

The Eagles cut Smith after the 2024 NFL Draft.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 10 games and made two starts for the Cardinals.