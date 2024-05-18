NFC Notes: Jared Goff, T.J. Hockenson, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff signed a lucrative contract worth over $200 million after his success in Detroit following the trade. Goff cited security and the no-trade clause as some of the most important factors of the deal.

“It was mostly security. You can go back and forth on the numbers and whatnot, and that wasn’t really the thing that was ever something I was extremely concerned with,” Goff said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “It was the security and the no-trade clause and all of that stuff, knowing that all that was in there and feeling secure in knowing that I can finally put that behind me and be excited about what’s to come.”

“It’s a good chapter closing of the last three years if you want to say. Now, I’m more driven and more fired up than ever to go even harder and put the pedal to the medal even more to bring a Super Bowl to the city, and that’s what’s most important.”

The Lions signed Goff to a four-year, $212 million extension that includes $148.611 million guaranteed including $113.611 million guaranteed at signing and a $73 million signing bonus. (Mike Florio)

Florio adds the first three years are “locked in” and Goff can earn another $18 million in guarantees for 2028 by the start of the 2027 league year.

Packers

Packers first-round OT Jordan Morgan would prefer to continue his career at left tackle but he’s open to learning whatever the team needs.

“At the end of the day, I would love to play left tackle and show all my talents and strengths at left tackle because I’ve been there so long, and I feel like that’s where I’ll thrive the most, but any position is fine with me too,” Morgan said, via Larry McCarren of the team’s website.

Vikings

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson suffered a torn ACL and MCL late in the season after being a major contributor for most of the year. Hockenson gave an update on his recovery but wouldn’t set a tangible deadline for a return.

“They haven’t really put a timeline on it,” Hockenson said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “We’re just kinda taking it day by day, week by week, there’s just so many variables that you can go through in this process. I’m doing really good right now. We’re attacking each process. I’m attacking each one and it’s been awesome, the progression has been incredible.”