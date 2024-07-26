Lions Worked Out Four Kickers

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Detroit Lions brought in four free agent kickers for tryouts on Friday.

The full list includes:

Ammendola, 27, signed with the Panthers back in 2021 before being released in May of that year. He had multiple stints with the Jets later in 2021 and ultimately signed a futures contract before being released in March 2022.

He then had a brief stint with the Texans in 2022 but was let go before the regular season. Ammendola went on to spend time with the Chiefs and Cardinals in 2022 with multiple elevations from the practice squad. Arizona waived him in October 2022.

Ammendola had a brief stint with the Packers’ practice squad in 2023 but was let go weeks later. He then caught on with the Texans for the 2023 season where he was elevated from the practice squad on numerous occasions.

In 2023, Ammendola appeared in five games for Houston and converted six of nine field goal attempts (66.7 percent) and 10 of 11 extra point attempts (90.9 percent)