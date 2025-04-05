NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Although Bears QB Caleb Williams has worked primarily out of the shotgun in every stage of his football career, new HC Ben Johnson said they plan to run more under center in 2025. Johnson wants to see how well they will be able to handle it, but thinks it’s worth developing because of the big-play ability.

“He’s been predominantly a shotgun quarterback for most of his high school and college career, and so he’s very comfortable there,” Johnson said, via Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “We’re going to work to see the comfort level under center and how much of that applies. We had a lot of success where I was last year that going under center for the run game did translate in play action. Whether that works for us in Chicago, time will tell, right?”

“He’s done it. It’s just the comfort level. It’s time on task. It’s, how many reps can we get under his belt where he feels better and better about taking drops under center? I’m more prone to the play-action game underneath because I do think the longer action, the longer fake, does tend to hold the second level for a little bit longer. That’s where you get your chunks, your shots, behind them. There is merit for looking to develop that part of his game.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell has no doubts that QB Jared Goff will take even more of an ownership over the Lions offense in 2025.

“Growth? Look, he continues to grow every year,” Campbell said Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “And I’d say the next step for him — and he knows this … last year, he came to us, everything we wanted him to do in the offense he did. And then he began to bring stuff to us [to say], ‘Hey man, I can see this look. Let me get to this play. I know I’ve got these options in the bag, but let me get to this as well.’ Those are the things where he’s, ‘OK, here we go, man.’ That’s beginning to show. And I would anticipate that to take another step up.”

Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart took a 30 visit with the Lions. (Ryan Fowler)

took a 30 visit with the Lions. (Ryan Fowler) Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin says he will take a 30 visit with the Lions. (Kay Adams)

Packers

Packers TE Tucker Kraft had a solid second season where he led tight ends with 9.1 yards after the catch. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur praised Kraft but thinks he could use dialing back some of his aggressiveness after the catch to help keep him healthy.

“There is one thing that is evident when you watch. When Tuck gets the ball, usually good things happen,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “He’s a powerful dude. He runs extremely hard. I love how he finishes. One thing I think he’s got to learn, just in terms of when he does finish, he doesn’t have to try to take somebody’s head off every time. He gets a little out of control at times. But I think that’s a balance, but the mentality is exactly what you want.”