Jahmyr Gibbs On Extension Talks: ‘I’m Just Worried About The Team & Ball’

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the three extension-eligible running backs expected to get a significant payday this offseason.

Miami RB De’Von Achane already received a four-year, $64 million deal, and many expect Gibbs and Falcons RB Bijan Robinson to be next.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, Gibbs is letting his agents and GM Brad Holmes sort through all of that while he focuses on football. He made it clear he wants to be out on the field with his teammates, and isn’t worried about the timing and specifics of the extension right now.

“I’m just letting my agent and Brad and all them do do all that right now. I’m just worried about the team and ball,” Gibbs said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know. I don’t really pay attention to all that stuff. “I let my agent and Brad do all that — or whoever does it up there, I don’t know. But I just let him do that and I just be out here.”

Gibbs, 24, transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Georgia Tech and was a starter in his final two college seasons. He earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC in 2022.

The Lions selected Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $19,168,040 contract that included a $10,940,393 signing bonus when the Lions exercised his fifth-year option worth $14.293 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Gibbs appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and rushed 243 times for 1,223 yards (5.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, adding 77 catches on 94 targets for 616 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Gibbs as the news becomes available.