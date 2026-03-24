Schefter: ‘Huge RB Deals’ Coming For Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs & De’Von Achane

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba reset the receiver market this week by signing a four-year, $168.6 million extension, making him the highest-paid receiver in league history at $42.15 million per year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter thinks the running back position is the next market to see a reset. He brings up the fact that Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Dolphins RB De’Von Achane are all entering the final years of their deals, though Gibbs and Robinson have fifth-year options for 2027.

Schefter says all three of those star running backs are going to expected to get huge long-term extensions done this offseason. Because all three provide value in the running and passing game, Schefter expects them to reset the market, but he still thinks that number might be half of what Smith-Njigba got.

Robinson, 24, was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Falcons out of Texas. He signed a four-year, $21,958,544 rookie deal through 2026 with a fifth-year option for 2027. He’s scheduled to make a base salary of $1,145,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and rushed 287 times for 1,478 yards (5.1 YPC). He also caught 79 passes for 820 yards with 11 total touchdowns.

Gibbs, 23, transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Georgia Tech and was a starter in his final two college seasons. He earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC in 2022.

The Lions selected Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is in the third year of a four-year, $19,168,040 contract that included a $10,940,393 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Gibbs appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and rushed 243 times for 1,223 yards (5.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, adding 77 catches on 94 targets for 616 yards and five touchdowns.

Achane, 24, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that includes a $954,509 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $988,627 in 2023.

In 2025, Achane appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 1,350 yards on 238 carries (5.7 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 488 yards receiving and 12 total touchdowns.